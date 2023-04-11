Divide and Dissolve announce new LP produced by UMO’s Ruban Nielson – hear “Blood Quantum”

Australia's Divide and Dissolve has announced a new album, Systemic, coming on June 30 via Invada Records. Systemic interrogates systems of power, particularly those that subjugate Black and Indigenous people. “Systems built on hate always fail. ‘Systemic’ is a prayer to our ancestors. A prayer for land to be given back to Indigenous people, and for future generations to be free from this cycle of violence,” says saxophonist/guitarist Takiaya Reed. “This music is an acknowledgement of the dispossession that occurs due to colonial violence. The goal of the colonial project is to separate Indigenous people from their culture, their life force, their community and their traditions. The album is in direct opposition to this.”

As with Divide and Dissolve's previous album Gas Lit from 2021, Systemic was produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Ruban Nielson. (Sylvie Nehill, who was previously part of D&D, worked on this album but has since left the project.) The first glimpse at the album is haunting instrumental "Blood Quantum," which is experimental and highly dissonant, with moments of crashing heaviness and eerie silence. Check out the music video for "Blood Quantum" and the artwork and tracklist for Systemic below.

Divide and Dissolve, Systemic loading...

Systemic Tracklisting

1 - Want

2 - Blood Quantum

3 - Derail

4 - Simulacra

5 - Reproach

6 - Indignation

7 - Kingdom Of Fear (featuring Minori Sanchiz-Fung)

8 - Omnipotent

9 - Desire