Divide and Dissolve prep new LP (stream 2 tracks), discuss their favorite LPs of 2020

Australian duo Divide and Dissolve make searing instrumental music that falls somewhere between metal and classical, with Takiaya Reed (saxophone, guitar, live effects / [Black & Tsalagi {Cherokee}]) and Sylvie Nehill (drums, live effects/ [Māori]) crafting moments of punishing force and beauty. There music may be wordless but their intent is clear. “Sometimes we don’t need to talk in order for others to understand what’s going on," they say. "We are also communicating with our ancestors through the music. Our ancestors help us to communicate with each other on a deeper level as well. This deep connection is able to be achieved without words.” More specifically, their music embodies their "fight for Indigenous Sovereignty, Black and Indigenous Liberation, Water, Earth, and Indigenous land given back. Decolonise now."

Having signed with Invada, the label run by Geoff Barrow of Portishead and Beak>, Divide and Dissolve will release Gas Lit on January 29. (Their last album was 2018's Abomination.) The album was produced by Ruban Nielson of Unknown Mortal Orchestra and you can check out two tracks from the album now -- "Denial" and "Really Worried About You" -- both of which come with striking videos. Watch those below.

Meanwhile, we asked Takiaya and Sylvie to tell us about what records they loved in 2020 and their list includes Moor Mother, Mrs. Piss (who are fans of Divide and Dissolve too), Big Joanie, Shamir, Moses Sumney and more. Check out their Top 10 of 2020, complete with commentary, below.

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2020

Shamir - On My Own

We met Shamir and Teddy at SXSW. It was amazing having a chance to hang out with each other briefly. So grateful to be blessed with this music.

Big Joanie - Cranes In the Sky

Big Joanie is a big vibe and we are so excited to hear more music from them.

Mrs. Piss - Self Surgery

We are big fans of Chelsea Wolfe & Jess Gowrie. They make amazing music together. This band is awesome.

Papaphilia - When The Hand Is Scare, the World Falls On Your Head

Fjorn Butler is an incredible artist that everyone should be listening to right now.

Northeast Party House - Shelf Life

We are literally just fangurls.<3

Lizard Bitch - More than Enough

We are fangurls of Maria. Everything she does is magic.

Moths Protect Me - Pussy Under Construction

Sepand Mashiahof embodies genius and beauty.

Moses Sumney - græ

Tears continue to fall from our eyes whenever we experience this music.

Ruby Solly - Pōneke

Ruby is an amazing Wellington based neo-classical Māori musician and this album is soo lush

Moor Mother - Circuit City

What more could we possibly ask for in an artist and music? Moor Mother is transcendence.

Gas Lit tracklist:

Oblique

Prove It

Did You Have Something To Do With It

Denial

Far From Ideal

It’s Really Complicated

Mental Gymnastics

We Are Really Worried About You