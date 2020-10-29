Divided Heaven & Lydia Loveless release anti-Trump song (watch the video)

Divided Heaven, the folk/heartland rock-tinged punk project of Jeff Berman, is back with his first new song since 2018's Cold War, just in time for Election Day. It's called "They Poisoned Our Fathers," it features alt-country great Lydia Loveless, and it's an impassioned political song that serves "as a personal statement of resistance: resistance against trump, his poisoned minions and the spineless politicians enabling it all." Jeff says in full:

Touring during the trump years has been telling. I’ve had countless conversations with people who share their grief and abhorrence that a fascist president has emboldened the worst traits of many of our fathers, brothers, uncles, neighbors, and coworkers. So, just a few days ahead of this election, the song ‘They Poisoned Our Fathers’ (and its corresponding music video) serve as a personal statement of resistance: resistance against trump, his poisoned minions and the spineless politicians enabling it all.

And so I ask these trump supporters... does our existence pain you so badly that you continue to support such a vile person? Are you more offended by teenage school-shooting survivors speaking out against the gun lobby than by the politicians who prop up the NRA? Are you more offended by Kapernick taking a knee than by systemic racism and police brutality he is fighting against? Are you more offended by strong independent women articulating and advocating fairer politics than by the male politicians who denigrate them? Are you willing to continue to support trump despite the psychological, emotional, physical and cultural toll it takes on your mothers, daughters, wives and sisters?

We've been blatantly told that we should hold the flag above all else: we shouldn't.

If you're so concerned with the flag... why don't you fuck it?

Until then, step aside let the problem solvers through, let the helpers through and let's build something better for everyone.

Peace & Love,

Jeff Berman/Divided Heaven