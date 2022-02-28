Divino Niño, Sweeping Promises, Surfbort & more played Music Frozen Dancing 2022 (pics)

Chicago club the Empty Bottle brought back their annual winter block party, Music Frozen Dancing, on Saturday (2/26) for its 2022 edition. The free show, held outside the venue on the corner of Western and Cortez, raised money for Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and, having taken 2021 off due to the pandemic, featured a terrific, super-sized lineup with Divino Niño, Sweeping Promises, Pixel Grip, Automatic, Surfbort, and Stuck. See pictures from the whole (chilly) day by James Richards IV below.

Speaking of Surfbort, they'll be back in Brooklyn later this week for a show at Market Hotel on March 3, with Cumgirl8, Pussy Gillette, and Dog Date.