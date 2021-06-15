DJ D-Nice bringing “Club Quarantine Live” to Prospect Park w/ KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, more

DJ D-Nice's marathon virtual "Club Quarantine" parties were a staple of COVID lockdown, with The New Yorker calling them "part dance party, part social-media therapy, and a health-policy initiative cleverer than anything the government has put together," and everyone from Michelle Obama to Mark Zuckerburg to Rihanna attending. Now D-Nice, aka Derrick Jones, will be bringing an in-person version of the event to NYC. It happens on September 2 at Prospect Park Bandshell, and is a benefit concert for the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.

Joining D-Nice will be Stephanie Mills, KRS-One, Anthony Hamilton, Melba Moore, Big Daddy Kane, Estelle, and The Originals, and more. "My love for music was born in NYC - in the streets, the vibes, and most importantly the people," he says. "I am grateful for the opportunity to stop by BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! this summer to perform with the community and heal together, through music, towards a beautiful reopening."

Tickets go on sale Friday 6/18 at 10 AM ET, with various presales happening now. To attend, you'll also need to prove you're fully vaccinated.