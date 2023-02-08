Django Django announce new double LP, share “Complete Me” ft Self Esteem

Django Django have announced Off Planet, their fifth album, which they say is their most ambitious yet. It features guest appearances from Self Esteem, Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, Toya Delazy and more, and is being released in four parts, each representing a planet, over the next few months. The whole album is out June 16th via Because Music.

The first part is out now and its five songs range from the mellow grooves of opener "Wishbone" to the early-'90s-house vibes of "Complete Me" featuring Self Esteem, which is the official first single. “The instrumental for 'Complete Me' was made sometime in 2020 or 21 when the world was in lockdown and I was making music in my garden shed studio," says bandleader Dave McLean. "It was a dance track that I didn’t really know what to do with. I sent it to Rebecca and she loved the vibe of it and really quickly came up with some vocal ideas that kind of stuck straight away and locked well with the track. The production was inspired by a lot of 90s breakbeat house and hip-house records that I’ve always been really into and loved Djing with over the years.”

Check out "Complete Me" and the rest of Off Planet Pt 1 below.

Off Planet:

Wishbone

Complete Me ft. Self Esteem

Osaka

Hands High ft Refound*

Lunar Vibrations ft Isabelle Woodhouse

Don’t Touch That Dial ft. Yuuko

Back to Back ft. Patience

Squid Inc

Come Down

Golden Cross

No Time ft. Jack Penate

A New Way Through

Galaxy Mood ft. Toya Delazy

The Oh Zone

Dead Machine ft. Stealing Sheep

Dumb Drum

Fluxus

Slipstream

Who You Know ft. Bernardo

Black Cadillac

Gazelle