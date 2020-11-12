Django Django announce new LP ‘Glowing in the Dark,’ share title track

Django Django will release their fourth album, Glowing in the Dark, on February 12 via Because Music. The band produced the album themselves and it features this year's "Spirals" single as well as "Waking Up" which features Charlotte Gainsbourg. "We've poured a lot of love into it and we hope it makes these mad times that bit brighter," say the band. "We think it's our best yet."

The new single from the record is the title track, with thick moogs rolling over a bouncing breakbeat. Between this and "Spirals," Glowing in the Dark is shaping up to be a good one. The single's video is directed and illustrated by Braulio Amado who has worked with Roisin Murphy and Metronomy. The band note it was shot by the band's Vincent Neff "in a deserted industrial estate during the first UK lockdown. We love how he's transported him from this weird new reality into a vibrant and colourful world. It perfectly captures the vibe of the track." Watch that below.

You can pre-order Glowing in the Dark now, including a version on, yes, glow-in-the-dark vinyl.

Album art and tracklist are below.

Tracklist:

Spirals

2Right the Wrongs

Got Me Worried

Waking Up (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Free from Gravity

Headrush

The Ark

Night of the Buffalo

The World Will Turn

Kick the Devil Out

Glowing in the Dark

Hold Fast