DMX dead at 50

DMX suffered an overdose and heart attack earlier this week, and after being placed on life support, he sadly passed away today (4/9) at age 50. His family issued a statement that reads:

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

There's also a statement from White Plains Hospital, which reads, "White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time. Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest last week."

DMX began his career in the early '90s, and by the end of that decade, he was unstoppable. He released five consecutive chart-topping albums between the years 1998 and 2003, birthing massive hits like "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Slippin,'" "What's My Name?," "Party Up (Up In Here)," "Where The Hood At?," and countless others. It is impossible to overstate the impact that DMX had on turn-of-the-millennium rap not just in New York but worldwide. Rest in peace, DMX.

Tributes to DMX have come in from fellow artists, including Missy Elliott, slowthai, Burna Boy, Ice-T, Lil Durk, Mystikal, Masta Ace, Open Mike Eagle, Bootsy Collins, Juicy J, Kaytranada, Ella Mai, EarthGang, Nothing, Speedy Ortiz, Fucked Up, and many more.