DMX doc coming to HBO on Thanksgiving, trailer released; Alanis Morissette doc out now

HBO and Bill Simmons' Music Box series debuted in July with the Woodstock '99 documentary and continued this week with Jagged, the new Alison Klayman-directed documentary about Alanis Morissette's classic 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which you can watch now on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

Next up is DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, which premieres Thanksgiving night (11/25) at 8 PM. The Christopher Frierson-directed film "follows a year in the life of the late rapper as he rebuilds his career and reconnects with family and fans." The trailer just came out, and it shows DMX getting released from prison in January 2019 and gearing up to play shows again, and it features clips of multiple interviews with the rapper and those who knew him. It looks great, and you can check it out for yourself below.

DMX and Alanis were also both featured in the Woodstock '99 documentary.

Music Box will also feature Listening to Kenny G (directed by Penny Lane), Mr. Saturday Night ("the untold story of Robert Stigwood and how he amped the disco era," directed by John Maggio), and an untitled Juice WRLD documentary (directed by Tommy Oliver). Stay tuned.