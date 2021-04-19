DMX honored with mural in The Bronx

DMX, who passed away at the age of 50 earlier this month, has been honored with a new mural in The Bronx. It was painted by Queens artist Andaluz The Artist, outside La Estrella Tropical Restaurant, at 744 Burke Avenue. The restaurant is owned by Eddy De Jesus, a member of the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club, who are affiliated with Ruff Ryders Entertainment, and he commissioned Andaluz for the piece.

"I was blessed and honored to get this piece done here by an amazing artist," De Jesus told ABC7. "He's a great artist and does a bunch of murals. I was honored to be able to get this done here. I'm honored and blessed to have this done."

"Grateful for all of the support and love I received for this mural," Andaluz wrote on Instagram. "It was a honor to paint this tribute to the late great Earl 'DMX' Simmons. He was the voice of my childhood. His vulnerability and prayer really strengthened me as a kid. We will continue to mourn his loss but let us also celebrate his life. Make sure to inspire others the same way he inspired you. I have a feeling X wouldn't want a mural of himself on a wall because he was so self-less. He thought about others before he thought of himself. Now it's time for us to represent X because he deserves it. For a ll those asking it reads 'Ecclesiastes 3', the book of Ecclesiastes chapter 3, on the side of his head. May our King Jesus Christ restore you to perfection brother. This mural is on the corner of Burke Ave. and Holland Ave. in the Bronx NY La Estrella Tropical Restaurant."

See more pictures and video of the mural below.

Meanwhile, DMX will also be honored at a memorial at Barclays Center on Saturday (4/24). According to Page Six, and contrary to previous reports, it'll be closed to the public, but people will be able to watch via livestream.