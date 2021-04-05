DMX in ICU in “critical” conditon after overdose & heart attack; prayer vigil scheduled

After suffering an overdose and heart attack on Friday night (4/2), DMX, aka Earl Simmons, remains in the hospital in serious condition. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had given a statement saying that the rapper was off life support and breathing on his own, but he later retracted it, telling PIX11 he had "been misinformed" and "misspoken."

A representative for DMX told TMZ, "Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer. The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

In a statement on Sunday (4/4), DMX's family wrote, "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you"

They also shared news of a prayer vigil, happening today, Monday 4/5 at 5 PM. "The Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation will have a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital (41 East Post Road, White Plains NY) on Monday, April 5th, 2021 at 5 pm EST. The press is welcome. Please be respectful of the hospital and its staff," they write.