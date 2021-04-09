DMX is still alive, on life support, says manager: “stop with the rumors”

Update: We are sad to report that, hours after this post was published, DMX's family confirmed his death.

--

Original post...

DMX is still alive on life support, says his manager Steven J. Rifkind, despite rumors of the rapper's death spreading widely via social media on Thursday night. “Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors,” he said in a short video on Instagram. “DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.”

The rapper has been in the hospital in critical condition since suffering a heart attack on April 2 following an apparent overdose. Earlier Thursday, TMZ reported that DMX had not regained any brain function after a week in ICU. Riskind said in his video that the family would be making a statement sometime on Friday.

Watch Riskind's statement below.