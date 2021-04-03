DMX suffers overdose & heart attack, in grave condition

DMX is in grave condition after suffering a drug overdose on Friday night (4/2), TMZ reports. Sources tell TMZ that the rapper was brought to a hospital in White Plains, NY after the overdose, which reportedly occurred around 11 PM.

According to TMZ's sources, the overdose triggered a heart attack, and DMX is now in what's been described as a "vegetative state" with "some brain activity." His prognosis reportedly isn't good.

DMX, who has struggled with substance abuse throughout his career, last checked himself into rehab in 2019, less than a year after his release from federal prison, where he was serving time for tax evasion.