DMX’s memorial services this weekend will stream live

As mentioned, there's a memorial service for DMX happening at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday (4/24), followed by a private funeral service the next day (4/25) in a NYC-area church. It's now been revealed that Saturday's service, billed as the Celebration of Life memorial, will stream live on DMX's YouTube channel Saturday (4/24) at 4 PM ET, and the private Homegoing Celebration will be broadcast on BET and BET's YouTube channel on Sunday (4/25) at 2:30 PM ET.

Contrary to initial reports that Saturday's service would be open to the public (at very limited capacity), a new press release states, "Attendance to both the 'Celebration of Life' memorial and the 'Homegoing Celebration' will be restricted to close friends and family solely due to health and safety guidelines. New York State currently limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity. New York State COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols will be followed."