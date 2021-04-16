DMX’s public memorial happening at Barclays Center

DMX sadly passed away at the age of 50 a week ago, after suffering an overdose and heart attack. His former manager, Steve Rifkind, has now told TMZ that a public memorial will be held to commemorate the iconic rapper at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. It will be held on Saturday, April 24, Rifkind tells TMZ, but further details, including ticketing and capacity, are still being worked out.

A private funeral service for DMX will follow the next day, Sunday, April 25, in an NYC-area church, according to TMZ.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano told TMZ that he had invited DMX's family to hold the memorial in his home county, at Yonkers Raceway.

NYC arenas are currently subject to capacity restrictions (among other restrictions) because of COVID; since February, they've been limitedo to hosting 10% of their total capacities.

Meanwhile, a new DMX collaboration with Swizz Beatz and French Montana, "Been to War," was recently released.