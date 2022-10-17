DOC NYC film fest 2022 lineup: Elephant 6, Judee Sill, Lee Fields, Ennio Morricone, more

The 2022 edition of the DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival, runs November 9 - 27 at theaters IFC Center, SVA Theatre and Cinépolis Chelsea, as well as online. There over 200 films this year, including 29 World Premieres and 27 US premieres. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now.

One of the components of the festival is the music series Sonic Cinema, and here's that lineup:

  • BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE: CARRY IT ON (US Premiere)
    Director: Madison Thomas
    Producers: Lisa Meeches, Stephen Paniccia
    Fierce and fearless, folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie—educator, Oscar winner, activist and philanthropist—has always been a woman ahead of her time. (PBS-American Masters)
  • CESÁRIA ÉVORA (NYC Premiere)
    Director: Ana Sofia Fonseca
    Producers: Ana Sofia Fonseca, Irina Calado
    From the tiny island nation of Cape Verde, Cesária Évora rose to global fame as the “Barefoot Diva,” enchanting the world with her mesmerizing voice.
  • THE ELEPHANT 6 RECORDING CO. (World Premiere)
    Director: C.B. Stockfleth
    Producers: C.B. StockfIeth, Greg King, Lance Bangs
    Out of Athens, GA in the ’90s sprung the psychedelic rock bands Olivia Tremor Control, Neutral Milk Hotel, the Apples in Stereo and others, all bringing a jolt of energy, fun and DIY spirit to the music scene.
  • ENNIO (NYC Premiere)
    Director: Giuseppe Tornatore
    Producers: Gianni Russo, Gabriele Costa
    An extraordinary portrait of the legendary composer Ennio Morricone with a treasure trove of film clips and interviews with famed directors, screenwriters, musicians, songwriters, critics and collaborators.
  • FINDING HER BEAT (NYC Premiere)
    Directors: Dawn Mikkelson, Keri Pickett
    Producers: Dawn Mikkelson, Jennifer Weir, Megan Chao Smith
    Two drum masters, one Japanese and one Korean American, convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has previously been off-limits to women.
  • IMMEDIATE FAMILY (NYC Premiere)
    Director: Denny Tedesco
    Producers: Jack Platt, Jonathan Sheldon, Greg Richling
    Five studio musicians who worked on many of the most iconic recordings from the 1970s to today -- Leland Sklar, Danny Kortchmar, Steve Postel, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel -- chart their careers behind-the-scenes in creating the music of an era.
  • LEE FIELDS: FAITHFUL MAN (NYC Premiere)
    Directors: Jessamyn Ansary, Joyce Mishaan
    Producers: Jessamyn Ansary, Joyce Mishaan
    Former member of Kool & the Gang and sampled by A$ap Rocky, blues and soul singer Lee Fields’ career has spanned 50 years of ups and downs before reaching its current all-time high.
  • LOST ANGEL: THE GENIUS OF JUDEE SILL (World Premiere)
    Directors: Andy Brown, Brian Lindstrom
    Producers: Peter Kenney, Brian Lindstrom
    Part Janis Joplin and part Leonard Cohen, Judee Sill was a 1970s original far ahead of her time; her legacy is revived in this documentary, with contemporary artists interpreting her jaw-dropping artistry.

Other notable documentaries showing at DOC NYC 2022 include opening night film Maya and the Wave about Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira; Barbara Kopple's new film Gumbo Coalition; and Werner Herzog's new documentary Theatre of Thought. Check out the full DOC NYC lineup and schedule here.

