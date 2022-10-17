DOC NYC film fest 2022 lineup: Elephant 6, Judee Sill, Lee Fields, Ennio Morricone, more

The 2022 edition of the DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival, runs November 9 - 27 at theaters IFC Center, SVA Theatre and Cinépolis Chelsea, as well as online. There over 200 films this year, including 29 World Premieres and 27 US premieres. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now.

One of the components of the festival is the music series Sonic Cinema, and here's that lineup:

BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE: CARRY IT ON (US Premiere)

Director: Madison Thomas

Producers: Lisa Meeches, Stephen Paniccia

Fierce and fearless, folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie—educator, Oscar winner, activist and philanthropist—has always been a woman ahead of her time. (PBS-American Masters)

Director: Ana Sofia Fonseca

Producers: Ana Sofia Fonseca, Irina Calado

From the tiny island nation of Cape Verde, Cesária Évora rose to global fame as the “Barefoot Diva,” enchanting the world with her mesmerizing voice.

Director: C.B. Stockfleth

Producers: C.B. StockfIeth, Greg King, Lance Bangs

Out of Athens, GA in the ’90s sprung the psychedelic rock bands Olivia Tremor Control, Neutral Milk Hotel, the Apples in Stereo and others, all bringing a jolt of energy, fun and DIY spirit to the music scene.

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

Producers: Gianni Russo, Gabriele Costa

An extraordinary portrait of the legendary composer Ennio Morricone with a treasure trove of film clips and interviews with famed directors, screenwriters, musicians, songwriters, critics and collaborators.

Directors: Dawn Mikkelson, Keri Pickett

Producers: Dawn Mikkelson, Jennifer Weir, Megan Chao Smith

Two drum masters, one Japanese and one Korean American, convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has previously been off-limits to women.

Director: Denny Tedesco

Producers: Jack Platt, Jonathan Sheldon, Greg Richling

Five studio musicians who worked on many of the most iconic recordings from the 1970s to today -- Leland Sklar, Danny Kortchmar, Steve Postel, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel -- chart their careers behind-the-scenes in creating the music of an era.

Directors: Jessamyn Ansary, Joyce Mishaan

Producers: Jessamyn Ansary, Joyce Mishaan

Former member of Kool & the Gang and sampled by A$ap Rocky, blues and soul singer Lee Fields’ career has spanned 50 years of ups and downs before reaching its current all-time high.

Directors: Andy Brown, Brian Lindstrom

Producers: Peter Kenney, Brian Lindstrom

Part Janis Joplin and part Leonard Cohen, Judee Sill was a 1970s original far ahead of her time; her legacy is revived in this documentary, with contemporary artists interpreting her jaw-dropping artistry.

Other notable documentaries showing at DOC NYC 2022 include opening night film Maya and the Wave about Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira; Barbara Kopple's new film Gumbo Coalition; and Werner Herzog's new documentary Theatre of Thought. Check out the full DOC NYC lineup and schedule here.