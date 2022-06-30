Documentary ‘Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC’ in theaters this summer (watch the trailer)

The original NYC punk scene is getting the documentary treatment. Directed by Danny Garcia, Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC tells the story of the legendary club Max's Kansas City, where, alongside CBGB, New York punk was born.

Nightclubbing features rare performance footage of Iggy & The Stooges, New York Dolls, Sid Vicious and Wayne/Jayne County as well as classic performances from Johnny Thunders/Heartbreakers, and unique archival footage and exclusive interviews with Alice Cooper, Jayne County, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, music journalist/Patti Smith Band guitarist Lenny Kaye, late New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain, Warhol muses Penny Arcade & Ruby Lynn Reyner, Suicide’s Alan Vega, Bad Brains H.R. & Dr. Know, Stimulators’ Denise Mercedes, Nick Marden (and their then-12-year-old drummer, future Cro-Mag Harley Flanagan), Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French, D Generation’s Jesse Malin, Blondie’s Frank Infante, Dead Boys’ Jimmy Zero, Stiv Bators’ girlfriend Cynthia Ross, Mickey Leigh, Shrapnel/Monster Magnet’s Phil Caivano, Punk Magazine founder & Ramones album cover illustrator John Holmstrom, Mink Deville’s Louis X. Erlanger, American Hardcore author Steven Blush and more. You can watch the trailer below.

The documentary will be screened on a tour around the world, including North American dates this summer which will pair it with "Sid: The Final Curtain," a documentary short on Sid Vicious's last show. The New York City premiere happens July 20 at Joe's Pub. All dates are listed below.

Nightclubbing - 2022 Screening Dates

Saturday, July 9th – Mockingbird Cinema – Birmingham, UK

Sunday, July 17th - Regent Theater – Arlington, Mass. (Boston area)

Wednesday, July 20th - Joe’s Pub - New York City

Thursday, July 21st - Colony Theater – Woodstock, N.Y.

Thursday, July 24th – The Black Cat – Washington DC

Wednesday, July 27th - Texas Theater - Dallas, TX

Wednesday, July 27th - Metropol - Dusseldorf, Germany

Thursday, July 28th – The Grog Shop – Cleveland OH

Saturday, July 30th – Lichtblick – Berlin, Germany

Sunday ,July 31st – The Balboa Theater – San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, August 10th – Trylon – Minneapolis, MN

Monday, August 15th – Paradise Theater – Toronto, ON

Tuesday, August 18th – Philla Moca – Philladelphia, PA

Monday, August 22nd - Hollywood Theater - Portland, OR

Tuesday August 23rd – The Theater @ The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

Thursday, August 25th – Roverstaden – Oslo, Norway

Thursday, August 25th –Violet Crown Cinema – Austin, TX

Thursday, August 25th – Violet Crown Cinema – Santa Fe, NM

Thursday, August 25th – Violet Crown Cinema – Charlottesville, VA