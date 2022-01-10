Documentary ‘Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché’ in theaters & streaming in February
New documentary Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché is out next month, and will screen nationwide just before it hits streaming/VOD on February 4. Screenings include theaters and a few rock clubs too, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on February 2 (tickets) and Los Angeles' Zebulon on February 4 (tickets). A full list of screenings is below.
I Am A Cliché tells the story of the late X-Ray Spex singer through the lens of Poly's daughter, Celeste Bell, and features diary entries read by actress Ruth Negga. It also features rare performance footage, as well as interviews with Kathleen Hanna, Thurston Moore, Vivienne Westwood, Neneh Cherry, Don Letts and more. You can watch the trailer below.
Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché Screening Dates
