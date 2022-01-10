Documentary ‘Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché’ in theaters & streaming in February

New documentary Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché is out next month, and will screen nationwide just before it hits streaming/VOD on February 4. Screenings include theaters and a few rock clubs too, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on February 2 (tickets) and Los Angeles' Zebulon on February 4 (tickets). A full list of screenings is below.

I Am A Cliché tells the story of the late X-Ray Spex singer through the lens of Poly's daughter, Celeste Bell, and features diary entries read by actress Ruth Negga. It also features rare performance footage, as well as interviews with Kathleen Hanna, Thurston Moore, Vivienne Westwood, Neneh Cherry, Don Letts and more. You can watch the trailer below.

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché Screening Dates

St. Vitus - Brooklyn, NY - February 2, 2022

Frida Cinema - Santa Ana, CA - February 2, 2022

Art Theater of Long Beach - Long Beach, CA - February 2, 2022

Balboa - San Francisco, CA - February 2, 2022

Roxie - San Francisco, CA - February 2, 2022

Clinton Street Theater - Portland, OR - February 2, 2022

Enzian - Maitland, FL - February 2, 2022

Brattle - Boston, MA - February 2, 2022

SIE Film Center - Denver, CO - February 2, 2022

Beacon - Seattle, WA - February 2, 2022

Olympia Film Society - Olympia, WA - February 2, 2022

Grand - Tacoma, WA - February 2, 2022

Gateway Film Center - Columbus, OH - February 2, 2022

Cleveland Cinematheque - Cleveland, OH - February 2, 2022

The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio - Albany, NY - February 2, 2022

AFS Cinema - Austin, TX - February 2, 2022

Texas Theater - Dallas, TX - February 2, 2022

Rag Tag Cinema - Columbia, MO - February 2, 2022

Lightbox Film Center - Philadelphia, PA - February 2, 2022

Sound Unseen @ Trylon - Minneapolis, MN - February 2, 2022

Space538 - Portland, ME - February 2, 2022

Sidewalk Film - Birmingham, AL - February 2, 2022

Sun Ray Cinema - Jacksonville, FL - February 2, 2022

Harkins Tempe Marketplace - Tempe, AZ - February 2, 2022

Laemmle Glendale - Glendale, CA - February 3, 2022

Laemmle NoHo - North Hollywood, CA - February 3, 2022

Laemmle Playhouse - Pasadena, CA - February 3, 2022

Laemmle Santa Monica - Santa Monica, CA - February 3, 2022

Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA - February 4, 2022

Belcourt - Nashville, TN - February 7, 2022