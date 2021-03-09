Dogleg announce ‘Melee’ anniversary livestream

Like every other band, Michigan emo-punks Dogleg had their touring plans for 2020 abruptly cut off with the arrival of COVID. They'd just released their debut LP, Melee, on Triple Crown, and the energetic live shows they'd built buzz around delivering were suddenly off limits. As the year anniversary of the album's release, and COVID lockdown, nears, Dogleg are making up for some lost time with "The Lost Melee Set," recorded on March 1 at Eureka Studios in Wyandotte, Michigan, and streaming on Bandcamp on Saturday, March 13 at 7 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

"On March 6th, 2020, South By Southwest festival was cancelled," they write. "It was the first domino to fall in a scheduled year of touring behind our debut album Melee. A week later, the album was released. It's now been a year without shows."

Stream Melee below.