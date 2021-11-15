Dogleg issue statement, taking hiatus

Dogleg have announced that they are "taking a hiatus," after lead vocalist Alex Stoitsiadis apologized for getting "inappropriately possessive" during romantic relationships, and said that he has "struggled to adequately address these legitimate concerns about my actions."

"At this point, I need to reflect and actively work on recognizing and managing these negative patterns of behavior," Alex said, in regards to the hiatus. "I am sorry to those I have hurt. I want to thank my bandmates, my closest friends, my family, and the community all for holding me accountable."

Dogleg added in a followup tweet, "Just to be fully transparent, we will not be playing any shows in 2022," which means they are no longer opening the BrooklynVegan-presented Touche Amore tour.

His full statement reads: