Dogs in costume took over Tompkins Square Park for 2022 Halloween Dog Festival (pics)

With the East River amphitheater demolished as East Side Costal Resiliency Project work continues, The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade returned to its original home of Tompkins Square Park for its 2022 edition, newly donned the Halloween Dog Festival, on Saturday (10/22). Hundreds of dogs in costume and thousands of onlookers took over the entire park, with dogs competing on two stages for Judges Favorite and Best Group Costume, Costume on Wheels, Current Event Costume, NYC-Themed Costume, Celebrity-Themed Costume, Food Costume, Animal Costume, Scariest Costume, and Chihauau/Chilloween. As usual, it was a barking good time with cute dogs are far as the eyes could see, and you can see pictures of some of them below.