Doja Cat announces arena tour with Ice Spice & Doechii

Following the release of her new single "Attention" earlier this month, Doja Cat has announced her first headlining arena tour. The 24-date "The Scarlet Tour" begins in late October and runs through mid-December, with Ice Spice and Doechii each opening select shows. See all dates below.

There's a Brooklyn show at Barclays Center on November 29, and a Newark, NJ show at Prudential Center on November 30, both with Ice Spice. Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10 AM, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 28 at 10 AM.

Ice Spice, who we recently saw at Governors Ball, just shared her Barbie: The Album collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie World," and yes, it samples Aqua. Watch the video below.

DOJA CAT: 2023 TOUR

Tue Oct 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center *

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena *

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena *

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center *

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center *

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena *

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center *

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center *

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center *

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena *

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center #

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena *

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center #

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena #

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center #

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center #

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden #

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena #

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center #

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center #

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena #

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena #

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #

Support Key

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice