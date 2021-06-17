Doja Cat announces July 4 Coney Island album release show

Doja Cat's new album, Planet Her, comes out next week (June 25), and she's announced a live show celebrating its release. It happens at outdoor street art gallery Coney Island Art Walls on July 4, and tickets are on sale now. DJ Spade, DJ Suss One, DJ Ria, DJ First Choice, and DJ Rod are also scheduled to appear, and according to organizers The Day Party, attendees will have an "exclusive view of Coney Island fireworks show."

Doja Cat is also on the lineup for a few festivals coming up, including Day N Vegas, Made in America, and ACL Fest.