Doja Cat cancels tour, including dates w/ The Weeknd, to recover from tonsil surgery

Doja Cat has cancelled tour dates, including festival appearances and her arena shows with The Weeknd, because she's about to have tonsil surgery. "I wanted you to hear it from me first," she writes. "Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

The news comes after Doja recounted having issues with her tonsils before the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (5/15). "Nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she tweeted on Thursday (5/19).

She followed that by writing, "dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon."

Doja had been scheduled to perform at Gulf Shores, AL's Hangout Festival on Saturday (5/21), followed by festivals in Europe and the UK in June and July.