Doja Cat caught COVID-19 after minimizing the virus’ threat.

Back in March, Doja Cat was among those downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic; however, in a new interview she says she wound up contracting COVID-19 herself. Speaking to Capital XTRA, she said she wasn't sure how she got the virus, speculating it came from ordering from Postmates. "I got COVID," she said. "Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it. I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now."

Previously, Doja had brushed off coronavirus concerns on Instagram, saying "bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!"

"I’m not scared," Doja continued. "Y’all are pussy, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep —- that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona."

Doja came under fire in May after a 2015 song titled with a slur for a victim of police brutality, "Dindu Nuffin," resurfaced, along with footage of her making racist comments on video chats.