Doja Cat flexes her rap side on new single “Attention” (watch the video)

Doja Cat recently said her last two albums were "cash-grabs and yall fell for it" and she referred to them both as "mediocre pop." It's hard to know how serious she was being (and cash grabs or not, those albums are great), but she's clearly doing something different on new single "Attention." In between its sweetly-sung choruses, Doja Cat flexes her hard-hitting rap side and drops multiple instantly-iconic punchlines, including one directed at haters who say she's just trying to be Nicki Minaj. With an early 2000s-style beat from frequent collaborators Y2K and Rogét Chahayed, the song's got some echoes of peak-era Eminem, but nothing comes through louder than Doja Cat's own distinct style. Listen and watch the Tanu Muino-directed video below.

Doja has also been talking about a new album, so stay tuned to find out more on that.