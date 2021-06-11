Doja Cat shares video for new song “Need To Know,” new album ‘Planet Her’ out this month

Doja Cat continues her meteoric rise within rap, pop, and R&B -- both with her own songs and with massive collaborations like Saweetie's "Best Friend," City Girls' "Pussy Talk," Bebe Rexha's "Baby, I'm Jealous," and more -- and now she's set to follow 2019's Hot Pink with her anticipated third album Planet Her on June 25 via Kemosabe/RCA. It features her recently released SZA collab "Kiss Me More," as well as collaborations with Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Young Thug, and JID. It also features new single "Need To Know," which is out now. It finds Doja in bass-heavy R&B mode, and it's another promising taste of this LP. Check out the video below.

Tracklist

1. “Woman”

2. “Naked”

3. “Pay Day” featuring Young Thug

4. “Get Into It (Yuh)”

5. “Need to Know”

6. “I Don’t Do Drugs” featuring Ariana Grande

7. “Love to Dream”

8. “You Right” featuring the Weeknd

9. “Been Like This”

10. “Options” featuring J.I.D

11. “Ain’t Shit”

12. “Imagine”

13. “Alone”

14. “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA