Dolly Parton announces new Christmas album ft. Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, more

Not that any of us are really thinking about the holidays -- or anything past Election Day -- right now, but Dolly Parton has just announced a new album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which will be out October 2 via Butterfly Records. “I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer,” Parton writes in a statement. “So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers, and we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

This is Dolly's first holiday album in 30 years, and features guest appearances from Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Bublé, and Dolly's brother, Randy Parton.

You can check out the tracklist and artwork below.

Dolly is also working on a "visual memoir," titled Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, which will be out later in the fall.

A Holly Dolly Christmas tracklist:

1. “Holly Jolly Christmas”

2. “Christmas Is” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

3. “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” (with Michael Bublé)

4. “Christmas on the Square”

5. “Circle of Love”

6. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (with Jimmy Fallon)

7. “Comin’ Home for Christmas”

8. “Christmas Where We Are” (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

9. “Pretty Paper” (with Willie Nelson)

10. “Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

11. “You Are My Christmas” (feat. Randy Parton)

12. “Mary, Did You Know?”