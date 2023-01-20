Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Harry and Gloria Estefan have teamed for new song "Gonna Be You" from the upcoming movie 80 for Brady. The song was written by queen of the movie ballads, Diane Warren, and this team-up of talent mirrors the veteran cast of the film: Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno. You can watch the song's video below.

"I'm so excited to be a part of 80 for Brady and the Diane Warren title song for it," says Dolly, who co-starred with Jane and Lily in 9-to-5 and with Sally in Steel Magnolias. "Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy. This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I'm still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

The movie was inspired by the true story of the "four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play." It's out in theaters on February 3 and you can watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Dolly is taking her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee status seriously and is working on a "rock" album that features Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, Brandi Carlile, P!nk, and more, with covers of "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" and "Stairway to Heaven." As to the latter, she's hoping to get both Robert Plant and Jimmy Page on the album for a Led Zeppelin reunion. She talked about the record on The View and you can watch that below.