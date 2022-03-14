Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Dolly Parton was nominated for the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, but has withdrawn herself from consideration. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Dolly wrote in a statement posted to her socials. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out." You're too modest, Dolly!

This was Dolly's first time being nominated. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy." she added. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

Other 2022 Rock Hall nominees include Eminem, Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, MC5, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo and more. The inductees will be announced in May with the induction ceremony happening this fall.

