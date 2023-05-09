Dolly Parton details ‘ROCKSTAR’ LP ft Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Rob Halford, Debbie Harry, more

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year after a little bit of protesting saying she was not "rock" enough for the Rock Hall. She's now corrected that with ROCKSTAR. a sprawling 30-track album featuring nine new originals, 21 covers of rock anthems and a veritable Who's Who in the guests department. The album's out November 21.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album, Rockstar!” Parton said in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

As for those guests: her cover of "Let It Be" features Paul McCartney and Ringo Star (and Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood); she duets with Sting on a cover of "Every Breath You Take"; sings “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” with Stevie Nicks; “Wrecking Ball” with Miley Cyrus; "Heart of Glass" with Debbie Harry; Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon joins her for "My Blue Tears"; Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx and John 5 join for "Bygones"; and she takes on “Stairway To Heaven” with help from Lizzo and her flute, Sasha Flute.

There's also duets with Elton John, Steven Tyler, John Fogerty, Sheryl Crow, Joan Jett, Chris Stapleton, P!nk & Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge, and, uh, Kid Rock, to name a few more. Does she cover "Freebird"? You know it, a time machine duet with the late Ronnie Van Zant.

Check out the tracklist and cover art for ROCKSTAR below.

dolly parton rockstar loading...

ROCKSTAR:

01 “Rockstar” (with special guest Richie Sambora)

02 “World On Fire”

03 “Every Breath You Take” (Feat. Sting)

04 “Open Arms” (Feat. Steve Perry)

05 “Magic Man” (Feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

06 “Long As I Can See The Light” (Feat. John Fogerty)

07 “Either Or” (Feat. Kid Rock)

08 “I Want You Back” (Feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

09 “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (Feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10 “Purple Rain”

11 “Baby, I Love Your Way” (Feat. Peter Frampton)

12 “I Hate Myself For Loving You” (Feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13 “Night Moves” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

14 “Wrecking Ball” (Feat. Miley Cyrus)

15 “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (Feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16 “Keep On Loving You” (Feat. Kevin Cronin)

17 “Heart Of Glass” (Feat. Debbie Harry)

18 “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (Feat. Elton John)

19 “Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (Feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20 “Stairway To Heaven” (Feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21 “We Are The Champions”

22 “Bygones” (Feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23 “My Blue Tears” (Feat. Simon Le Bon)

24 “What’s Up?” (Feat. Linda Perry)

25 “You’re No Good” (Feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26 “Heartbreaker” (Feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27 “Bittersweet” (Feat. Michael McDonald)

28 “I Dreamed About Elvis” (Feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29 “Let It Be” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30 “Free Bird” (Feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)