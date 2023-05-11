Dolly Parton shares “World On Fire,” first single from upcoming album ‘ROCKSTAR’

Dolly Parton has released "World On Fire," the first single from her recently-announced LP ROCKSTAR. “This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” Dolly says. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

"World On Fire" is a protest anthem that immediately addresses Dolly's political approach, as she sings: "Now I ain't one for speaking out much/But that don't mean I don't stay in touch," and later, "Greedy politicians, present and past/They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the ass." Check it out below.

The new song is one of nine original tracks on ROCKSTAR, and one of the few not to feature a mega-famous collaborator. The other 21 being covers -- many of which bring on their originators as guests, including Sting, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Pat Benetar, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and more. Others bring in newer artists, including Chris Stapleton and Lizzo (plus Sasha Flute). ROCKSTAR is due November 21.