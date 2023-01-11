Dom Flemons announces new album ‘Traveling Wildfire’ & tour, shares “Slow Dance With You”

"The American Songster" (and former Carolina Chocolate Drops member) Dom Flemons has announced a new album, Traveling Wildfire, due March 24 via Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (pre-order). The album was produced by Ted Hutt (Lucero, Flogging Molly), who also played guitar and bass on it, and it also features David Hidalgo (drums), Marc Orrell (pump organ, bells) and Matt Pynn (pedal steel), and guest vocals by Sam Bush and James Fearnley. The album features a mix of original music and traditional folk songs, and Dom says:

Traveling Wildfire is not only a statement of my personal travel experiences but also a metaphor for rebirth in the wake of destruction. It reminded me that the album is in its own way a statement about emerging from the depths of uncertainty to find a new relevance during this unprecedented moment in modern history. At the same time, the image of the traveling wildfire reminded me of how music and stories can travel from generation to generation bringing important lessons from the past into the present and the future.

The first taste is the lovely-sounding Americana ballad "Slow Dance With You," and you can hear that below.

Dom has also announced a tour, including a show at NYC's Joe's Pub on May 16. All dates are listed below.

Dom Flemons Traveling Wildfire loading...

Tracklist

1. Slow Dance With You

2. Dark Beauty

3. If You Truly Love Me

4. Traveling Wildfire

5. It’s Cold Inside

6. We Are Almost Down To The Shore

7. Nobody Wrote It Down

8. Saddle It Around

9. Big Money Blues

10. Old Desert Road

11. Rabbit Foot Rag

12. Tough Luck

13. Song To JCB

14. Guess I’m Doing Fine (feat. Sam Bush)

15. Songster Revival (feat. James Fearnley)

Dom Flemons -- 2023 Tour Dates

January 20—Chicago, IL—Logan Art Center – University of Chicago

February 3—Kansas City, MO—Folk Alliance International Conference

February 10-17—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

March 3—Saratoga Springs, NY—Caffe Lena

March 9—Keene, NH—Nova Arts

March 11—Peekskill, NY—Professor Louie’s Century of the Blues Concert

March 23—Flagstaff, AZ—Coconino Center for the Arts

March 24—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum

April 1—Davis, CA—Mondavi Center

April 19—Berkeley, CA—Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse*

April 22—West Hollywood, CA—Troubadour*

April 28—Wilkesboro, NC—MerleFest 2023

April 29—Mars Hill, NC—Owen Theatre at Mars Hill University

May 16—New York, NY—Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater

May 18—Cambridge, MA—Club Passim

May 20—Washington, DC—President Lincoln’s Cottage

May 21—Washington, DC—President Lincoln’s Cottage

June 3—Brevard, NC—North Carolina Guitar Celebration

June 17—St. Augustine, FL—The Waterworks Building

June 23—Columbia, SC—Columbia Museum of Art

*with Dustbowl Revival