Don Everly of The Everly Brothers dies at 84

Don Everly of pioneering rock n' roll duo The Everly Brothers died on Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” Everly’s family wrote in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Born Isaac Donald Everly in 1937, Don was raised in a musical household and he and his brother Phil were part of The Everly Family who performed in the 1940s. He and Phil began playing as a duo in the early '50s and their close harmony style quickly became their signature. The Everly Brothers had 15 Top 10 hits between 1957 and 1962, including such all-time classics as "Bye Bye Love," "Wake Up Little Susie," "Walk Right Back," All I Have to Do Is Dream," and "Problems." The duo split in 1973 but got back together 10 years later and played together until Phil's death in 2014.

The Everly Brothers were part of the first group of musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis

Rest in peace, Don.