Don Giovanni announces 20th anniversary Philly expo (Tenement, Laura Stevenson, Mikey Erg, more)

Don Giovanni Records will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Philadelphia expo featuring concerts and a record/book/art fair. The Don Giovanni Records 20th Anniversary Expo happens on October 6-7 at First Unitarian Church, and label owner Joe Steinhardt writes, "I can't believe we made it 20 years, and thinking about how the label started I'm still not completely sure how we did. To celebrate we're going to hold an expo in Philadelphia, because it feels like there aren't enough expos these days and it's time we do something about it. In the spirit of the label, we're keeping the tickets cheap, the stages small, and the good bands over abundant. So come on down to our 20th Anniversary Expo, October 6th and 7th at the First Unitarian Church in Philly. Saturday during the daytime were going to have a record, book, and art fair free for all who attend either night (or $5 if you want to just come to the fair). Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am."

The lineup includes Tenement (playing their first show since 2017), the reunion of Hunchback, and sets from Laura Stevenson, Sammus, Mikey Erg, Roadside Graves, Mechanical Canine, Weakened Friends, Paisley Fields, Chris Gethard, Shellshag, and Rodeo boys, with one headliner still TBA. Tickets for Friday and Saturday go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM.

Homeless Gospel Choir, Kym Register, She/Her/Hers and Maura Weaver will perform acoustic at the record/book/art fair on Saturday, which is free for those with tickets to either night and $5 without.

Don Giovanni Expo loading...

DON GIOVANNI RECORDS 20TH ANNIVERSARY EXPO LINEUP

Friday, October 6th at the First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA

HEADLINER TBA

Weakened Friends

Paisley Fields

Chris Gethard

Hunchback

Shellshag

Rodeo boys

Saturday, October 7th at the First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA

Tenement

Laura Stevenson

Sammus

Mikey Erg

Roadside Graves

Mechanical Canine

Don Giovanni and Friends record/book/art fair

Saturday, October 7th at the First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA

12:00pm - 4:00 pm

with acoustic performances by:

The Homeless Gospel Choir

Kym Register

She/Her/Hers

Maura Weaver