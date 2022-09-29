Don Letts documentary ‘Rebel Dread’ screening in NYC & LA with in-person Q&As

Don Letts has led a very cool life. He was the DJ at '70s London club The Roxy where he turned punk crowds (and the bands) onto reggae when there were no punk records to play yet. He parlayed that into a career as a music video director, making videos for everyone from The Clash, The Slits and Elvis Costello to Musical Youth, Ratt, The Gap Band, and The Pogues. He's also made documentaries about The Clash, Sun Ra, George Clinton and many more. As a member of Big Audio Dynamite with The Clash's Mick Jones, his love of dub and film shaped the sound of the group. For the last 20 years Don has hosted "Culture Clash Radio" on BBC-6 where he continues to blur genre lines.

Directed by William E. Badgley, new documentary Rebel Dread: Don Letts looks at Letts' life and career featuring new interviews, rare footage and more. You can watch the trailer below.

Rebel Dread: Don Letts is crossing the Atlantic for screenings in NYC (October 24 at The Village East) and Los Angeles (November 1 at the Grammy Museum). Both feature Q&As with Don afterwards. Tickets are on sale now.

For more on Don Letts, pick up his great 2021 memoir, There and Black Again, in the BV shop.