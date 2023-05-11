Don Letts releasing “Outta Sync” remixes (David Holmes, Gaudi) on limited edition, autographed 7″

Don Letts, DJ, Big Audio Dynamite cofounder, filmmaker and more, is gearing up to release his first-ever solo album, Outta Sync, on September 29 via Cooking Vinyl; it features contributions from the late Terry Hall, Wayne Coyne (The Flaming Lips), Hollie Cooke and more.

Before the album drops, in true Jamaican style, he's putting out a 7" featuring dubbed out remixes of Outta Sync's title track by David Holmes and Gaudi. It's out June 16 with only 300 pressed worldwide, and each one is signed by Don himself. We're the exclusive North American seller for this, and you can preorder your copy now.

Check out the "Outta Sync" video and the David Holmes and Gaudi remixes below.