Donna Summer HBO documentary ‘Love to Love You’ shares new trailer

Disco icon Donna Summer is the subject of a. new HBO documentary, titled Love to Love You, which premieres May 20. It was co-directed by Roger Ross Williams and Summer's daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and "explores the highs and lows of fame, offering an intimate glimpse at the artist’s life on and off stage." Here's the official synopsis:

Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs, LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era. A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.

You can watch the trailer for Love to Love You and check out the poster below.