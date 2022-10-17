Donny Benet announces 2023 North American tour (listen to ‘Le Piano’ EP)

When not playing bass in Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, Australian musician Donny Benet makes his own smooth blend of '80s soft rock, city pop and Italo disco. Earlier this year he released the Le Piano EP, which goes perfect with a fruity cocktail, pastel suits, and white sandy beaches. (Wish Todd Terje had a new record? This is in the same world.) You can listen to that and watch the video for "Le Piano" below.

Donny will be on tour with his band in 2023, including a show at NYC's Irving Plaza on March 3. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM local time, and all dates are listed below.

DONNY BENET - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

23 Oct Pleasures Playhouse, Sydney NSW

11 Nov Fat Controller, Adelaide SA

22 Feb Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX

23 Feb Parish, Austin, TX

24 Feb Deep Ellum Art Co, Dallas, TX

26 Feb Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

28 Feb Union Stage, Washington DC

02 Mar Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

03 Mar Irving Plaza, New York, NY

04 Mar The Sinclair, Boston, MA

05 Mar Le Studio TD, Montreal, QC

07 Mar The Axis Club, Toronto, ON

09 Mar Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

10 Mar recordBar, Kansas City, MO

11 Mar Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

12 Mar Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT

14 Mar The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

15 Mar Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

17 Mar Bimbo's 365, San Francisco, CA

18 Mar Regent Theatre, Los Angeles, CA