Dot Allison (One Dove) preps new album – listen to “Unchanged” & Andy Bell remix

Former One Dove singer Dot Allison will release a new solo album, Conciousology, on July 28 via Sonic Cathedral. This follows 2021's Heart-Shaped Scars, which was her first album in 12 years. “I wanted to make some albums that felt like a set, exploring love, what lies beyond the visible and how all these aspects dovetail together,” says Dot. “I see Consciousology as a more psych Heart-Shaped Scars with a far fuller, more immersive sound and so, in that sense, it’s a more wayward, bolder, rule-breaking partner.”

Part of that fuller, more immersive sound comes via London Contemporary Orchestra and string arrangements by Hannah Peel, as well as guitar contributions from Ride's Andy Bell. You can hear those strings on the lovely first single, "Unchanged," a terrific piece of ethereal psych-folk. You can also listen to the remix by Andy Bell's GLOK alias which is about as close to One Dove territory as Dot has been since the '90s. Listen to both below.

Consciousology:

1. ‘Shyness Of Crowns’

2. ‘Unchanged’

3. ‘Bleached By The Sun’

4. ‘Moon Flowers’

5. ‘220Hz’

6. ‘Double Rainbow’

7. ‘Milk And Honey’

8. ‘Mother Tree’

9. ‘Weeping Roses’