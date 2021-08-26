Double Dagger announce new rarities comp and reunion shows

Baltimore's Double Dagger called it quits in 2011 but released a final album in 2013. Now there are new stirrings from within the DD camp, with a new compilation of rarities as well as a pair of reunion shows.

Sophisticated Urban Living (Contemporary Conveniences Edition) will be out October 1 via Thrill Jockey and takes their 2008 7" and expands it with nine unreleased rare recordings made at the band's Baltimore practice space in the Copycat Building, as well as two live cuts "from a particularly rowdy show" at the studio of University of Maryland radio station WMUC. You can listen to "Luxury Condos for the Poor (extended)" from the album below.

More exciting, perhaps, are the reunion shows, which both happen in Baltimore: Ottobar on October 15 and Current Space on October 16.