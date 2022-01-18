Double Gainer (mem Posture & the Grizzly, The Most) announce debut EP (stream a track)

Double Gainer is a new project that came together during the pandemic with current members of Posture & the Grizzly and The Most, and former members of Milkshakes and Tri-State Era, and they're gearing up to release a debut full-length, but first, they're putting out a three-song EP that's cheekily titled B​-​Sides & Rarities. It comes out February 4 via Refresh Records, with a cassette release via Chillwavve Records, and we're now premiering lead single "Maybe Someday?". It's a scrappy yet anthemic song that kinda sounds like a cross between Latterman-style pop punk and early 2010s emo revival. It's cool stuff and you can hear it below.

Here's more background on Double Gainer, from founding member Rak: