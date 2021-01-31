Double K of People Under The Stairs has died; tributes pour in from artists

Double K (real name Michael Turner), one half of LA rap duo People Under The Stairs, has passed away, Revolt reports. Cause of death is not yet known. He was 43.

Tributes have come in from fellow artists, including Psalm One, who wrote, "Not Double K. What a dope persona and artist. One of my first big national tours PUTS was gracious enough to take me out. Double K was a fucking west coast pioneer. This is tough. Prayers up for K, his family, and Thes."

RJD2 wrote, "Damn.... RIP Double K. Never knew the PUTS guys personally, but it felt like there was a concurrent thing happening on the west coast to the Jux/Fondle em/RSE thing, and they were in the middle of it. Condolences to Thes One."

View more tributes and watch a live video of the duo at Amoeba Hollywood in 2011 below...