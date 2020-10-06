Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, KRS-One & more performing on Mike Epps’ virtual Hip Hop Party

On Friday, October 9, comedian Mike Epps brings a block party to living rooms with his "Mike Epps Hip Hop Party." The virtual concert, which he hosts, is set to feature performances previously untold tales by hip hop legends, including Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, and Greg Nice.

Epps will take viewers through the genre's Golden Age, to pay tribute to the performers who made hip hop a cultural phenomenon, and introducing some of the most influential contemporary hip hop creators who have further shaped the genre. "I never thought in million years I would be hosting or performing in a show with all my favorite Hip Hop artists who created my hip hop blueprint for life," he said

After premiering on October 9, the show will stream on-demand through October 25. Tickets to watch are on sale now, and you can watch a promo video below.

