Dougie Poole shares “Nothing on This Earth Can Make Me Smile” from new LP, plots North American tour

Brooklyn country artist Dougie Poole is a little over a month out from releasing his anticipated third album The Rainbow Wheel of Death, an album that backs off of the urban ennui of 2020's fantastic Freelancer's Blues in favor of a little more soul searching. (His observational empathetic style, though, remains sharp.) You can get a taste of that in the poignant "Nothing on This Earth Can Make Me Smile," which works with just Dougie, his guitar and some gorgeous pedal steel.

"I wrote this song before the other ones, around Passover 2021," Poole says. "It started as kind of an old, pre-pop style of folk tune, structured AAAA etc, but I shared it with Andy White (from Tonstartssbandht) one day while we were hanging out, and a few weeks later he hit me up with the chords to the bridge, which I love, and which are very Andy. I initially thought this was just another self-pitying, sad-sack verse I’d written (my notebooks seem to be full of them), but now I think the song is about being in love, and about the stage of love where you start to reveal to somebody a less rosy picture of yourself. There’s a bakery called Lord’s on Flatbush Avenue (by Triangle Junction) that advertises photo cakes. My girlfriend Elizabeth and I would daydream about the photo cakes we’d get when we lived nearby, but we’ve never gotten one."

Listen to that below. The Rainbow Wheel of Death is out February 24 via Wharf Cat.

Dougie has also announced a North American tour that will take him further West than New Jersey -- all the way to California and back. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on April 6 at Baby's All Right. All dates are listed below.

Dougie Pool - 2023 Tour Dates

Apr 6 - NYC @ Baby's All Right

Apr 7 - Philadelphia @ Dolphin

Apr 8 - Washington @ Comet

Apr 9 - Charlotte @ Petra's

Apr 10 - Atlanta @ The Earl

Apr 11 - Nashville @ Third Man

Apr 13 - Jackson @ Hal and Mals

Apr 14 - New Orleans @ Gasa Gasa

Apr 15 - Houston @ Axelrad

Apr 16 - Dallas @ Club Dada

Apr 17 - Austin @ Antone's

Apr 18 - San Antonio @ Paper Tiger

Apr 20 - Tucson @ Club Congress - 420 fest

Apr 21 - San Diego @ Soda Bar

Apr 22 - Costa Mesa @ The Wayfarer

Apr 23 - Los Angeles @ Lodge Room

Apr 24 - Oakland @ Cafe Du Nord

Apr 25 - Sacramento @ Starlet Room

Apr 27 - Portland @ Polaris Hall

Apr 28 - Vancouver @ Cobalt

Apr 29 - Seattle @ Clock Out

May 1 - Denver @ Hi Dive

May 2 - Lawrence @ The Bottleneck

May 4 - Minneapolis @ First Ave Entry

May 5 - Chicago @ The Empty Bottle

May 6 - Grand Rapids @ Pyramid Scheme

May 7 - Fort Wayne @ Brass Rail

May 8 - Bloomington @ Blockhouse

May 9 - Columbus @ Ace of Cups

May 10 - Cleveland @ Mahall's

May 11 - Pittsburgh @ Club Cafe

May 13 - Burlington @ Showcase Lounge

May 14 - East Haven @ The Beeracks

May 16 - Boston @ Crystal Ballroom

May 17 - Amherst @ The Drake