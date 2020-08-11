Down detail ‘NOLA’ 25th anniversary livestream, tickets on sale

Down's NOLA lineup of vocalist Phil Anselmo (Pantera), guitarist Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), guitarist Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), and drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) were supposed to reunite (plus newer bassist Pat Bruders) this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of NOLA, and though that can't happen, they'll perform the album in full on a livestream. Down's manager (and Skid Row guitarist) Dave "Snake" Sabo recently hinted at it in an interview but now the official announcement with all details is here. Via press release:

This year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of DOWN's 1995-released, now classic debut, NOLA. Plans for select shows featuring vocalist Philip Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower, and bassist Pat Bruders performing the record in its entirety were sidelined due to the global pandemic. In its wake, the band is pleased to announce an exclusive livestream later this month!

Fittingly dubbed The Quarter Century Throwdown, the high production, multi-camera event will take place August 29th at 6:00pm EST using cutting-edge streaming technology to create a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience. The show will be rebroadcast August 30th at 6:00pm EST until September 1st at 6:00pm EST.

Comments the band, "DOWN was a simple band started by friends with a love of heavy music and the songs on the NOLA album were magic from the first rehearsal. We're extremely grateful to be celebrating the NOLA record with a live stream that the world can see. Watch the show and plug in through your loudest stereo! We love y'all!"

[...] 10% of ticket sales will be donated to the United Houma Nation (UHN), a state-recognized tribe of approximately 17,000 members residing within a six-parish (county) service area encompassing 4,570 square miles