Downhaul’s Gordon M. Philips releases debut solo album ‘Seasonal’ (listen)

Last year, Richmond indie/emo band Downhaul released their excellent, sprawling new album Proof on Refresh Records, and now singer (and BrooklynVegan contributor) Gordon M. Philips has celebrated his birthday with the release of his first solo record, Seasonal. It's a "solo record" in the very literal sense in that it's largely made up of just Gordon and his acoustic guitar, and it's got a charming lo-fi sound due in part to Gordon recording it on just a Tascam 4-track. It's more intimate than Downhaul, but Gordon's songwriting on Seasonal is just as impactful, and his vocal delivery is as distinct as ever. If you like emotive singer/songwriter-y stuff in the vein of anything from Neutral Milk Hotel to Bright Eyes to Manchester Orchestra, you should give this record a spin. Check it out below...