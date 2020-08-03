Down’s reunited ‘NOLA’ lineup doing a livestream this month

Before the pandemic hit, New Orleans sludge metal supergroup Down were supposed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of NOLA with their first shows in four years and first with Crowbar's Kirk Windstein in the band since 2013. We included the shows in our list of rare tours we hope get rescheduled (and so far, their US appearance at Psycho Las Vegas is now on for 2021), and while we wait to hopefully see them in person, Down did just reveal plans to perform on a livestream.

Blabbermouth points out that Down's manager (and Skid Row guitarist) Dave "Snake" Sabo broke the news on Sunday's (8/2) episode of Tribute Wars (which is co-hosted by Megadeth's David Ellefson), who said, "They're actually gonna be doing one of those streaming live shows August 22nd . So we'll have more information out online as that progresses, as we get closer." Stay tuned to find out more!

UPDATE (8/11): The stream is August 29 (not 22nd) and Down confirmed they'll be performing NOLA in full. Tickets are on sale. More info here.

Along with Kirk Windstein, Down's current lineup includes everyone who played on NOLA: vocalist Phil Anselmo (Pantera), guitarist Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), and drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod). Kirk had told Revolver that in addition to Psycho Las Vegas, they were planning a New Orleans show, so hopefully that (and even more US shows?) happens in 2021 too. They were also scheduled to play a few European festivals.

Kirk also released a solo album this year and talked to us about some his favorite classic metal songs.