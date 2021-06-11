Dr. Dog add more dates to “final” tour, including 2nd NYC show

Dr. Dog recently announced what they say is their last tour, writing, "It's important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don't know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we're announcing now, which is going to rule." They've now expanded that tour, adding additional dates in multiple cities, including Philadelphia, NYC, Austin, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle. See updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on Saturday, October 2 at Terminal 5, and tickets are on sale now. The other NYC date is on Thursday, September 9 at The Rooftop at Pier 19 (tickets).

In addition to the added dates, the Los Angeles show, originally scheduled for The Wiltern on October 26, has been upgraded to Palladium on the same night.

DR. DOG: 2021 TOUR

Aug 20-Aug 22 Fri FRED the Festival 2021 Arrington, VA, United States

Sep 8 Wed Empire Live Albany, NY, United States

Sep 9 Thu Pier 17 New York, NY, United States

Sep 10-Sep 12 Fri Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 Bristol, TN, United States

Sep 11-Sep 12 Sat Moon River Music Festival 2021 Chattanooga, TN, United States

Sep 14 Tue Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA, United States

Sep 16 Thu 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States

Sep 17 Fri 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States

Sep 18 Sat Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021 Asbury Park, NJ, United States

Sep 20 Mon Academy Of Music Theatre Northampton, MA, United States

Sep 21 Tue The Green At Shelburne South Burlington, VT, United States

Sep 23 Thu State Theatre, Portland, Maine Portland, ME, United States

Sep 24 Fri House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States

Sep 25 Sat Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY, United States

Sep 26 Sun House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, United States

Sep 28 Tue Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States

Sep 29 Wed Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States

Oct 2 Sat Terminal 5 New York, NY, United States

Oct 17 Sun Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States

Oct 18 Mon Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States

Oct 19 Tue Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States

Oct 20 Wed First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States

Oct 21 Thu First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States

Oct 23 Sat The Truman Kansas City, MO, United States

Oct 24 Sun Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, United States

Oct 26 Tue The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA, United States

Oct 27 Wed The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States

Oct 28 Thu Observatory Santa Ana, CA, United States

Oct 30 Sat Outside Lands 2021 San Francisco, CA, United States

Nov 1 Mon Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, United States

Nov 2 Tue Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, United States

Nov 3 Wed McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States

Nov 4 Thu McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States

Nov 6 Sat The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Nov 7 Sun Boulder Theater Boulder, CO, United States

Nov 9 Tue The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK, United States

Nov 10 Wed South Side Music Hall Dallas, TX, United States

Nov 11 Thu Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX, United States

Nov 13 Sat Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX, United States

Dec 27 Mon The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA, United States

Dec 28 Tue Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States

Dec 29 Wed Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States

Dec 30 Thu Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States

Dec 31 Fri Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States