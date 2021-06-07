Dr. Dog say they’re done touring, announce “final” tour
Dr. Dog have announced what they say will be their final tour. "Today we’re sharing two wildly dissimilar bits of information with everyone," they write. "Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good! It is a disturbing thing to read, I'm sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it's all good. It's important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don't know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we're announcing now, which is going to rule."
The dates include sets at Lockn's second weekend of mini-fests, Sea.Hear.Now, and Outside Lands, as well as shows in NYC, Atlanta, Washington DC, Portland, Buffalo, Nashville, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, Dallas, Austin, and more, wrapping up with four nights in Philadelphia. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on September 9 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 (tickets), and the Los Angeles show is on October 26 at The Wiltern (tickets). The tour-closing Philadelphia shows also close out the year: they play December 28 and 29 at Theatre of Living Arts (tickets) and December 30 and 31 at Union Transfer.
Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 11 at 12 PM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, June 8 at 12 PM local (use the password DRDOGLIVE).
DR. DOG: 2021 TOUR
Aug 20-Aug 22 Fri FRED the Festival 2021 Arrington, VA, United States
Sep 8 Wed Empire Live Albany, NY, United States
Sep 9 Thu Pier 17 New York, NY, United States
Sep 10-Sep 12 Fri Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2021 Bristol, TN, United States
Sep 11-Sep 12 Sat Moon River Music Festival 2021 Chattanooga, TN, United States
Sep 14 Tue Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA, United States
Sep 16 Thu 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States
Sep 17 Fri 9:30 Club Washington, DC, United States
Sep 18 Sat Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021 Asbury Park, NJ, United States
Sep 20 Mon Academy Of Music Theatre Northampton, MA, United States
Sep 21 Tue The Green At Shelburne South Burlington, VT, United States
Sep 23 Thu State Theatre, Portland, Maine Portland, ME, United States
Sep 24 Fri House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA, United States
Sep 25 Sat Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY, United States
Sep 26 Sun House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, United States
Sep 28 Tue Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States
Sep 29 Wed Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, United States
Oct 18 Mon Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States
Oct 19 Tue Thalia Hall Chicago, IL, United States
Oct 20 Wed First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States
Oct 21 Thu First Avenue Minneapolis, MN, United States
Oct 23 Sat The Truman Kansas City, MO, United States
Oct 24 Sun Ogden Theatre Denver, CO, United States
Oct 26 Tue The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA, United States
Oct 27 Wed The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, United States
Oct 28 Thu Observatory Santa Ana, CA, United States
Oct 30 Sat Outside Lands 2021 San Francisco, CA, United States
Nov 1 Mon Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, United States
Nov 4 Thu McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR, United States
Nov 6 Sat The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Nov 7 Sun Boulder Theater Boulder, CO, United States
Nov 9 Tue The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK, United States
Nov 10 Wed South Side Music Hall Dallas, TX, United States
Nov 11 Thu Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX, United States
Dec 28 Tue Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States
Dec 29 Wed Theatre of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States
Dec 30 Thu Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States
Dec 31 Fri Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, United States